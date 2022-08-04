Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result the Headmaster recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Headmaster written exam 2022 (objective) was held on May 31. The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar. The pay scale for the post is Rs 35,000.

According to the result notice, only 421 candidates have qualified. The merit list contains the rank-wise roll number and names of the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check BPSC Headmaster result 2022:



Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the result link for ‘Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)‘ The BPSC Headmaster result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download BPSC Headmaster admit card 2022.