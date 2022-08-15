Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the call letter/admit card of the TN Police Sub Inspector physical tests 2022. Candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN Police SI written exam 2022 was conducted on June 25 and 26 and the result was announced on July 28 and the merit list was issued. Shortlisted candidates in the ratio of 1:5 have been provisionally called for CV, PMT, ET & PET for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

Candidates can now download their call letter using their TNUSRB User ID and Password.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts in TN Police. The pay scale is Rs 36900 -116600.

Steps to download TN Police SI admit card 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Call letter for next phase of selection” under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022

Login using User ID and Password The TNUSRB SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Her’s direct link to download TN Police SI call letter 2022.