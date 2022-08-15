Osmania University has release the answer key for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted from July 29 to August 1 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Telangana State Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is held for admission into ME/ MTech/ MPharm/ MArch/ Graduate level Pharm D (PB), full time courses in University and Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Answer Key.

Direct link to Mater Question Papers.

Direct link to Key Objections Format.

