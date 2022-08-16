The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Tier III examination of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s regional websites.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 2022.

Candidates are directed to carry their respective hall tickets to the examination centres. Applicants will not be allowed to appear for the exam without their admit cards.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the admit card tab Now click on the respective region Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Admit card link for Eastern Region.

Admit card link for Karnataka Kerala Region.

Admit card link for Southern Region.

Admit card link for North Eastern Region.

Admit card link for Western Region.

Admit card link for Madhya Pradesh Region.

Admit card link for Central Region.

Admit card link for North West Region.

Admit card link for Northern Region.

