The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has released the second allotment result for the first-year Higher Secondary admissions. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The first allotment result was released on July 29, 2022.

Candidates can make changes or corrections by choosing “Edit Application” in the candidate login till August 17 at 5.00 PM. The third allotment list will be made public on August 22, reports Hindustan Times.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the second allotment result

Visit the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in Click on the login section and key in your login details Submit and check the allotment result Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.