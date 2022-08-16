The Dibrugarh University has released the result of the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2022 today, August 16. Candidates can download their results from the official website dibru.ac.in.

The online examination was conducted on August 6 and 7 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

“Download the score card and take a printout of the same for submission before the admission committee along with other relevant documents at the time of admission/ confirmation of your admission. The DUPGET score card is valid for the session 2022-2023 only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download DUPGET 2022 result

Visit the official website dibru.ac.in On the homepage, click on “DUPGET 2022 Result” Click on the result and score card link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

Direct link to download the score card.

The DUPGET 2022 is conducted by the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) Board, Dibrugarh University. The DUPGET shall be conducted for all candidates for all the academic programmes including — Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Commerce (MCom), MSc in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, MA in Mass Communication, MA in Women’s Studies, MA in Applied Psychology, Md (recognized by NCTE), and MSc Tech. in Applied Geophysics.

