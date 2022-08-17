Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable (Pioneer). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from August 19 onwards. The last date to fill up the application form is September 17.

The ITBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 108 vacancies including 56 Constable (Carpenter), 31 Constable (Mason) and 21 Constable (Plumber). The notification is available on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-30 years as on September 17, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Class 10 (Matric) pass and one-year certificate course from ITI in the relevant trade (Mason, Carpenter or Plumber).

Selection process

The selection process will include: Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- written exam, Phase 3- trade test and phase 4- document verification and medical exam.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.