Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the results for the post of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department. Candidates can download the result from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

“The candidates, bearing the following roll numbers have been declared qualified for Viva-Voce provisionally, subject to the fulfillment of all eligibility conditions,” reads the notification.

The HPSC Lecturer exams 2022 was conducted on June 11 and 12 at the exam centre in Panchkula. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 437 Lecturer (Group B) vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on “Recritment Test Result for Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana. Advt No. 11/2021 held on 11.06.2022 & 12.06.2022” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

