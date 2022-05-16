HPSC Lecturer exam schedule 2022 released
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam schedule for various posts of Lecturer under two different departments. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The HPSC Lecturer exams 2022 will be held on June 11 and 12 at the exam centre in Panchkula.
HPSC has notified over 400 vacancies of Lecturers in two different departments. Under Advt No 11/2021, 437 Lecturer (Group B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana.
Here’s HPSC Lecturer exam notice.
HPSC Lecturer exam schedule
|Day
|Session
|Exam
|June 11
|Morning
|Lecturer in Architecture
|Lecturer in Civil Engineering
|Lecturer in Computer Engineering
|Evening
|Lecturer in Chemical Engineering
|Lecturer in Electrical Engineering
|Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering
|June 12
|Morning
|Lecturer in Instrumentation & Control Engineering
|Lecturer in Automobile Engineering
|Lecturer in Applied Science (Maths)
|Lecturer in Finance Accounts & Audit
|Lecturer in Applied Science (Chemistry)
|Evening
|Lecturer in Food Technology
|Lecturer in Textile Technology
|Lecturer in Applied Science (English)
|Lecturer in Pharmacy
|Foreman Instructor
|Lecturer in Applied Science (Physics)