Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam schedule for various posts of Lecturer under two different departments. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Lecturer exams 2022 will be held on June 11 and 12 at the exam centre in Panchkula.

HPSC has notified over 400 vacancies of Lecturers in two different departments. Under Advt No 11/2021, 437 Lecturer (Group B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana.

Here’s HPSC Lecturer exam notice.