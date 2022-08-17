Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) examination 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 60 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. The written examination was conducted on July 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - SAHAYAK KSHETRIYA PRIVAHAN ADHIKARI & PARIVAHAN UP NIRIKSHAK (TECH.) EXAM-2022 (16-08-2022)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

