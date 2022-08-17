The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has declared the result of Class 11 or Plus One board exam results 2022. Students can check their results online at the website keralaresults.nic.in.

The DHSE Kerala Plus One exams were held from June 13 to 27. To access the result, students would need to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Additionally, DHSE has also declared the first year higher secondary (vocational) examination result 2022.

Steps to check Kerala Plus One results:

Visit website keralaresults.nic.in Go to ‘DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS 2022’ Enter Roll number and date of birth and submit The DHSE Plus One result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Plus One result 2022 Kerala.