Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the PET/PST of Constable (Fire) 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cisfrectt.in using their Registration ID and Password.

The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and abide by the same. Admit cards will not be sent by post, reads the notification.

The PET/PST round is scheduled to be conducted from August 26 to October 10, 2022, at 41 centres across the country.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1149 vacancies in various State/UT. 10% vacancies are reserved for Ex-servicemen (ESM)

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.