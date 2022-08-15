Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the written examination of Assistant Section Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 2022.

“All the candidates are strictly advised not to wear any kind of wrist watches while appearing the Assistant Section Officer Examination,” reads the notification.

OPSC has notified a total of 796 posts of ASO in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. The pay scale is Rs 35,400 (level 9).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Asst. Section Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination (objective-type MCQ) and skill test in Computer Application (Practical).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.