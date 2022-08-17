Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam dates for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021. As per the notification, the written examination (Paper I and Paper II) is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 17, 2022, through the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode.

The detailed programme will be published shortly.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts/services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021 to be appointed as Initial Appointee.

Vacancy Details

Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 127

Auditor of Cooperative Societies: 71

Auditor in Directorate of Textiles, Odisha: 06

Auditor in Revenue Divisional Commissioner (SD): 01

Inspector of Textile: 28

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.