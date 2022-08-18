The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the exam city intimation slip today for the upcoming pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 2. Candidates will be able to download their exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB Group D computer-based test phase 2 for various posts in Level-1 as per CEN No. RRC-01/2019 exam will be held from August 26 to September 8 in multiple phases.

“Phase-2 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur). Exam schedule of remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course,” the notice said.

The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites from August 18, 12.00 PM. Downloading of e-call letters/admit cards will start four days prior to CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

Here’s RRB Group D exam date notice.

Steps to download the RRB Group D exam city slip:

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group D exam city slip (when available) Key in your login details and submit The RRB Group D city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

The RRB Level 1 notification for more than 1 lakh vacancies was released in March 2019. Online applications were invited in March and April that year. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.