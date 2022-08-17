Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the re-exam date for candidates of the first shift NTPC Computer Based Typing Skill Test held on August 12 that was cancelled due to technical reasons. Candidates can check the notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The re-exam of the typing test will now be held on August 27. The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on website by August 19. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

“The first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 held on August 12, 2022 was cancelled due to technical reasons. The Re-exam for the candidates who attended the first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 on 12.08.2022 is now scheduled to be held on 27.08.2022,” the notice said.

The RRB NTPC typing tests are being held from August 12 onwards. The RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5, 2 results were announced on July 18 and shortlisted candidates have been called for typing test.

Here’s RRB NTPC typing test notice.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper while Level 2 is Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper.