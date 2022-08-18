Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC KAS prelims exam was held on July 31. Qualified candidates whose roll number appears on the merit list will now appear for the Main exam tentatively scheduled on November 21.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to check JKPSC KAS prelims result 2022: