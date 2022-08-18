The University of Lucknow will conclude the online applications for admissions to undergraduate (UG) professional programmes today, August 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the course on the University’s official website lkouniv.ac.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 29 onwards. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website from August 25 onwards.

Here’s the tentative examination schedule.

Candidates from General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD category.

Steps to apply for UGET 2022

Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Undergraduate Programmes” under Admission tab Click on the application window Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee, upload the documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.