Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of Lecturer (Civil Engg.) and Lecturer (Computer Science & Engg.) posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 8119 candidates have been declared qualified, of which 5288 for Lecturer (Civil Engg.) posts and 2831 for Lecturer (Computer Science & Engg.) posts.

“The above-mentioned candidates of eligible categories are hereby informed that their candidature is totally provisional and can be rejected at any stage if they are found not fulfilling any of the conditions, mentioned in the Advertisement by the Commission,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Lecturer (Civil Engg.) and (Computer Science & Engg.) result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Result of Lecturer (Civil Engg.) posts.

Result of Lecturer (Computer Science & Engg.) posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.