Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the 31st Judicial Services Mains exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result merit list at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 31st Bihar Judiciary Mains exam was conducted from July 24-28, 2021 at centres in Patna. As per the result notice, a total of 691 candidates have successfully cleared the Mains exam. These candidates have now qualified to appear for the interview round and document verification.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks of the Main exam.

The interviews of the selected candidates will be conducted in March and the schedule will be posted on the official website, BPSC said.

The BPSC 31st Bihar Judiciary Exam is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies.

Here’s BPSC Judiciary Mains result 2021.