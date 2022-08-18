The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the notification for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination from August 31 onwards at peb.mp.gov.in. The last date to apply for the test is September 14, 2022.

Applicants will be able to make changes to the forms till September 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 and 16 in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the general category candidates and Rs 250 for reserved category candidates.

Applicants can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.