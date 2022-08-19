Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Lecturer Mechanical Engineer (Group A). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in till September 2.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: First class Bachelor’s degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering. Or First class Master’s Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/BC candidates is Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” available against Senior Assistant Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.