The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the online application correction window for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 examination today, August 19. Candidates can make changes to their application forms at csirnet.nta.nic.in till August 23, 2022.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted between September 16 to 19. The online application window was closed on August 10, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode for the duration of 3 hours to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges. The date of exam will be notified later.

Steps to make changes to the exam

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022” Key in your login details and submit Make changes to the application form, preview and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to CSIR UGC NET June 2022 form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.