The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched the ‘One Time Registration’ (OTR) platform on the Commission’s websites on 24x7 basis. The OTR service has been started with a view to facilitating the process of submission of applications by the aspirants of its Examinations, the Commission has said.

The aspirants, who wish to apply for any future UPSC exam, are required to register themselves on the OTR platform at upsconline.nic.in by filling up their basic personal information indicated therein. Once the registration of an aspirant is completed, the information will remain stored securely in the Commission’s servers.

An aspirant’s information will get automatically populated in the online application form of an Examination for which she/he applies.

“The OTR will be quite useful for the candidates as it will not only save them from filling in their basic personal details again for any subsequent Examination being conducted by the UPSC, but also eliminate any possibility of submission of incorrect information by them as their basic personal details will be validated by the candidates themselves,” UPSC said in its notice.

Steps to register on UPSC OTR: