The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppbpb.gov.in and raise objections till August 26 upto 5.00 PM.

The written examination was conducted on August 17, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 164 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on “question paper and answer key and Link for inviting objection” under ASI posts Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout Raise objections, if any

