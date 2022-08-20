The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in till September 5.

The last date for making the online fee payment is September 6, 2022. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted in November 2022.

“Vacancies of Stenographer Grade C and Stenographer Grade D are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country,” reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

For Stenographer Grade C: 18 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

For Stenographer Grade D: 18 years to 27 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Login to the portal and apply for the post Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the from Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.