The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam dates for the ICAR entrance exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice for ICAR AIEEA 2022 at the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA (UG) on September 13,14 and 15, followed by AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) on September 20. The exams will be conducted for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23.

Here’s NTA ICAR exam notice.

The ICAR entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) and consist of objective-type multiple choice questions. The ICAR AIEEA-(UG) exam will be in English and Hindi while it will be English only for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D).

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the ICAR website.

The Agency has also extended the deadline to apply online for the ICAR exams upto August 26. The correction window will be open from August 28-31.

Steps to apply for NTA ICAR entrance exam 2022:

