Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will today, August 22, conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of PRE, Manager, Medical Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Manager (ERP System), 1 for Network Engineer, 1 for Application Support Engineer, 1 for Public Relations Executive (PRE), 2 for IT Executive, 2 for Medical Officer, 2 for Nurse, 3 for Admin Assistant, 1 for Driver, 7 for Data Entry Operator, and 2 for Medical Attendant.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL vacancies 2022

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.