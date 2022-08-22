The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the result of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 today. Candidates will be able to check and download their results and rank cards from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. In total, 75,952 candidates took part in the exam.

The preliminary answer key was released on August 4 and objections were invited till August 8.

Steps to check TS ICET result 2022: