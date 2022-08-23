UPHESC Assistant Professor recruitment 2022: Last day to register for 900+ posts, link here
Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Assistant Professor under Advt No 51 advertised by the UPHESC.
Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Assistant Professor under Advt No 51 advertised by the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uphesc.org and the last date to submit the fee is August 24.
The UPHESC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 917 Assistant Professor vacancies.
Candidates can the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s UPHESC recruitment 2022 detailed notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved category/OBC/EWS category will have to pay the fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.
Steps to apply for UPHESC Asst Professor recruitment 2022:
- Go to the registration link uphesc51.com
- Fill in your details and register
- Once registered, login and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference