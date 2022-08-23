Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Assistant Professor under Advt No 51 advertised by the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uphesc.org and the last date to submit the fee is August 24.

The UPHESC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 917 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Candidates can the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s UPHESC recruitment 2022 detailed notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category/OBC/EWS category will have to pay the fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for UPHESC Asst Professor recruitment 2022: