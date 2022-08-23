Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer and Assistant Surgeon 2022 (Labour Department Government Of Madhya Pradesh) today, August 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in till September 22, 2022.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 30 to September 24 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per change.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 IMO/Assistant Surgeon posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or its equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from the reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from the unreserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against “Recruitment Advertisement for Insurance Medical Officer / Assistant Surgeon 2022 (Labour Department Government Of Madhya Pradesh) (Advt. No .05 /2022) Dated 25/07/2022” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

