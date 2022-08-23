Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. As per the notification, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2022, in Srinagar and Jammu.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in from August 25 onwards.

“However, those candidates who are not able to download their admit cards, may approach the commission office Jammu/ Srinagar upto 30.08.2022,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Veterinary Assistant Surgeon admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

