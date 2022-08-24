Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the UP Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2022 was conducted on August 21 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM in 27 districts. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till August 30.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies of which 596 vacancies are for Forest Guard and 59 are for Wildlife Guard positions.

Steps to download UPSSSC Forest Guard answer key 2022:



Visit the website upsssc.gov.in Click on the Forest Guard answer key link under ‘Important Announcement’

Key in your registration and roll numbers and submit The UPSSSC Forest Guard answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to UPSSSC Forest Guard answer key 2022.