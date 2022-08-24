Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the exam date for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2022 will be held from September 27 to October 1 at the centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The Commission has released the exam schedule of the PCS Main exam. The date for the release of admit card will be notified later.

UPPSC Mains exam schedule 2022 Date Session 1- 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM Session 2- 2.00 to 5.00 PM September 27 General Hindi Essay September 28 General Studies-1 General Studies-2 September 29 General Studies-3 General Studies-4 October 1 Selective subject paper-1 Selective subject paper-2

The UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 was held on June 12 (Sunday). The results were declared on July 27. Over 3.29 lakh candidates appeared for the UP PCS 2022 exam. Of these, 5964 candidates have qualified for the PCS Main exam 2022.