Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has postponed the application deadline for the post of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can register and pay the fee on the official website uphesc.org till August 29 and August 30, respectively.

The UPHESC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 917 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Candidates can the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s UPHESC recruitment 2022 detailed notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category/OBC/EWS category will have to pay the fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for UPHESC Asst Professor recruitment 2022: