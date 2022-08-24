The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the counselling schedule for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check the notice at the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The JOSAA counselling 2022 online registration process will commence on September 12 (10.00 AM). Candidates who qualify AAT can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from September 17 after the declaration of AAT result. The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

Two mock seat allocations will be released on September 18 and 20 based on the choices filled by the candidates which will help candidates make necessary changes in their choices. Candidates can lock their choices.

Here’s JOSAA 2022 counselling schedule.

Here’s JOSAA 2022 Information Booklet.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on September 23 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to query will be done between September 23 and September 26 (5.00 PM).

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on September 28, and the third list on October 3. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by October 16.

The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be announced on September 11, while the result of JEE Mains has already been declared.

JoSAA 2022 counselling: Required documents