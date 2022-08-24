Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022 today, August 24. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test. A total of 127 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination.

“Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard,” reads the notification.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 will be conducted on June 24, 25 and 26. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download IES/ ISS result 2022

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab Now click on “Written Result (with name): Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

