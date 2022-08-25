Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card of the written examination for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 4 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon in Srinagar and Jammu.

“Do not write anything related or un-related to Examination on your Admit Card. Entry to the Examination Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the Examination. Candidates should be seated in the Examination Hall 20 minutes before the commencement of the examination,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Veterinary Assistant Surgeon admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.