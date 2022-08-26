The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will commence the online registrations for CS exams December 2022 session today, August 26. Students will be able to apply for all the three programmes — Foundation, Executive and Professional at the official website icsi.edu.

The last date to register without a late fee is September 25 and with a late fee is October 10, 2022. Students will be able to make changes to their application forms from October 11 to November 20, 2022, by paying the fee of Rs 250.

Examination Fee

An examination fee of Rs 1200 is applicable for Foundation (Lump Sum), Executive (Per Module) and Professional (Per Module) programmes. The exam late fee (for all Stages) is Rs 250.

Candidates can check more details in the Information Bulletin here.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21 and 30. The exams will be held in a single session: 2.00 to 5.00 PM. ICSI has reserved December 1, January 1, 2 and 3 to meet any exigency. While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test and open-book format.

On the other hand, the CS Foundation exam will be held on December 27 and 28. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 to 11.00 AM and 4.00 to 5.00 PM on both days.

ICSI CS exam dates

CS Executive Programme: December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.



December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. CS Professional Programme: December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. CS Foundation Programme: December 27 and 28.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam December 2022 timetable.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation December 2022 exam timetable.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.