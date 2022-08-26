The National Board of Education (NBE) has released the result of the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The computer-based examination was conducted on July 24, 2022.

The DNB PDCET 2022 is conducted for admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses of 2022 admission session.

Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the DNB-PDCET Information Bulletin and verification of their Face ID wherever required. In case, any candidate does not fulfill the eligibility criteria, his/her name shall be automatically taken off from the merit list, reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on DNB PDCET 2022 result notification Click on DNB PDCET 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.