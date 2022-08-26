Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result of the Housekeeper Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Housekeeper exam 2022 was held on July 9. The draft answer keys were released on July 22.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for document verification. The dates for DV will be issued later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 33 vacancies of Housekeepers.

Steps to download RSMSSB Housekeeper answer key 2022:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Go to ‘Results’ and click on the link for Housekeeper 2021 The RSMSSB Housekeeper result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s RSMSSB Housekeeper result 2022.