Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter for the certificate verification (CV) for the post of Technical Assistant 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The certificate verification is scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 2022, in the office of the Commission at Unit-II, Bhubaneshwar.

“Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, like the use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3 layer mask must be adhered to by all concerned during the certificate verification,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Technical Assistant 2021 CV admission letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

