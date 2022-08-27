The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering) in various zone. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website fci.gov.in till September 26 upto 4.00 PM.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 Manager vacancies.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the post of Manager (General/Depot/Movement/Accounts/Technical/(Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering) should not be more than the age of 28 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Manager (Hindi) is 35 years as on August 1, 2022. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s FCI recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to submit the application fee of Rs 800. SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for FCI recruitment 2022:

Visit official website fci.gov.in Go to ‘Current Recruitments’ and click on apply link Register on the IBPS portal and login Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for FCI recruitment 2022.