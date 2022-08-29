Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling process will conclude today, August 29. Students can fill in the basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification at tseamcet.nic.in.

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be held from August 23 to 30 and the round 1 seat allotment will be out on September 2.

Candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET-2022 and passed Intermediate or its Equivalent Qualifying Examination and are desirous of seeking admission into B.E / B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are eligible to apply for the counselling process, reads the official notification.

“Candidates / Parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the College and Branch as per the choice of the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s TS EAMCET counselling notification 2022.

Processing Fee

The applicants from SC/ST category are required to pay the processing fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable for other category candidates.

Steps to register for TS EAMCET counselling 2022: