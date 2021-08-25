The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has announced the TS EAMCET 2021 exam result on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The official website, however, is not reachable. Once active, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results using their login credentials.

As per a report by NDTV, the candidates are required to obtain a minimum score of 25 percent to qualify the examination.

A total of 2,51,606 students had applied for TS EAAMCET 2021, of which 86,644 students applied for the medical and agriculture stream and 1,64,962 for engineering.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the TS EAMCET 2021 result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a print for future reference

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2021 was held on August 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10. The exam is the prerequisite for admission into various UG professional courses offered in the state of Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2021. The first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30.

Students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11 and web options will be made from September 4 to 13. The provisional seat allotments will be done on September 15 and students who receive such seat allotment orders must pay tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and 20.

The final phase schedule will be declared in the due course of time. More details will be made available on the website tseamcet.nic.in on August 28.

Here’s TS EAMCET 2021 counseling schedule.

For further information, candidates can apply on the official website here.