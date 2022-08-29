The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Phase I of the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2, and 3 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

Earlier, NTA had also released the advance exam city intimation slip.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Phase – 1 of CUET (PG) – 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

NTA is conducting the CUET PG exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.

Here’s NTA CUET PG exam schedule 2022.