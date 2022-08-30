Andhra Pradesh Government will release the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 tomorrow, August 30. Candidates will be able to check and download the answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections from September 1 to 7. The result will be declared on September 14. The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the candidates’ response sheet was released.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Paper I A is conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B is held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.