Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the answer keys for the Constable preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police Constable preliminary written test for nearly 6.6 lakh candidates was conducted on August 28 (Sunday) in 1601 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and other towns throughout Telangana State. As per the Board, a total of 6,03,955 candidates attended the exam.

Candidates can submit objections, if any, on Preliminary Key for each question individually in the Web Template available to them in their respective accounts from August 31, 8.00 AM to September 2, 5.00 PM by uploading supporting documents/material in pdf/jpeg format, as attachments.

Here’s TS Police Constable answer key notice.

Steps to download TS Constable answer key2022:

Visit the official website tslprb.in Click on ‘PWT Preliminary Key’ under SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent, Transport Constable and Prohibition & Excise Constable The TS Police Constable answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to TS Police PC answer key 2022.

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable.