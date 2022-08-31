Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon commence the registrations for District Art and Culture Officer Main examination 2021. Candidates will be able to able to apply for the exam on Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 5 onwards.

The last date to apply for the exam is September 20, 2022.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from State’s SC/ST/PwD/ Females.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 vacancies for the post of District Art and Culture Officer in the Arts, Culture and Youth Department of the state government. Online applications were invited in February and March.

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.